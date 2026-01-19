Public transport buses involved in 150 road accidents in 2024-25

NEW DELHI: Public transport buses in Delhi were involved in around 150 accidents, including 40 fatal crashes, in 2024-25, raising serious road-safety concerns.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses accounted for 97 accidents, of which 21 were fatal, causing deaths and injuries to passengers and pedestrians, according to data compiled by the city government. Officials cited traffic-rule violations, lack of dedicated bus lanes, poorly trained drivers, over-speeding and mechanical failures as key causes.

Notable incidents included a June 2025 crash near Shadipur depot that killed one person and injured two, an August accident in Shakarpur in which an autorickshaw driver died, and an October collision in Vishwas Nagar that injured three, including a child, after a DTC bus hit a school van, an e-rickshaw and a two-wheeler.

In December, a bus travelling on the wrong side hit a car and autorickshaw in west Delhi, injuring two people.

Most DTC accidents involved 12-metre standard low-floor buses navigating congested roads.