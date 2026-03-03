Public office a sacred trust, says Speaker

New Delhi: Calling public office a “sacred public trust” rather than a privilege, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday urged young aspirants to embrace ethical leadership and constitutional values while addressing students of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.



Welcoming Cohort IX students to the Vidhan Sabha, Gupta said, “Power is not a privilege, but a sacred public trust that must be wielded for the progress of the last citizen.” He emphasised that democracy derives its strength not merely from laws but from the moral compass of those entrusted with public responsibility. Encouraging students to see themselves as future architects of the nation, he stressed the importance of humility and accountability in leadership.

The visit was part of IIDL’s structured field study programme in the national capital. The Speaker lauded the initiative of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, noting that institutions training youth in democratic leadership are vital for a robust republic. “While academic theory provides a foundation, the true essence of democracy must be experienced within its institutions,” he said.

Highlighting the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Gupta remarked that India’s development is “not merely an economic goal but a commitment to inclusive and transparent governance.” He underlined that responsible legislators, efficient administrators and an engaged citizenry form the pillars of a prosperous nation. Speaking about reforms, he said the Assembly has transitioned into a paperless, solar-powered “green legislature” through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). He also announced plans to develop the Assembly as a heritage site open to the public and discussed his proposal for a National Legislative Index to assess legislators’ performance.

The session concluded with an interactive dialogue, with students expressing appreciation for the opportunity to witness legislative functioning firsthand.