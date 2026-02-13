Public First: 51 more doors to care

New Delhi: Delhi’s push to strengthen primary healthcare gathered momentum on Friday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, taking the total number of such centres in the Capital to 370 within months, a move the government says will redefine access to affordable primary healthcare.



Launching the facilities from Fatehpur Beri in South Delhi, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a transformative step aimed at ensuring timely and easily accessible medical services for every resident. “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not merely treatment centres; they are hubs of prevention, awareness and trust. When the intent is clear and the resolve is strong, results follow swiftly. Setting up 370 Arogya Mandirs within a year reflects our commitment,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that healthcare is being treated as an investment rather than an expense and announced plans to establish more than 1,100 such centres in the near future. Each facility offers around 80 free diagnostic tests, essential medicines, immunisation, maternal and child healthcare rooms, elderly care, and screening for non-communicable diseases. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the centres will reduce pressure on major hospitals and shorten waiting times for treatment.

During the event, development projects worth Rs 322 crore were also launched in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, including road construction, drainage upgrades, school development, traffic infrastructure improvements, and expansion of civic amenities. The government has additionally approved a double-decker flyover on the Mehrauli–Badarpur Road at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore, along with three new schools and four elevated road projects for the area. Furthermore, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the Madipur Ayushman Arogya Mandir as part of the broader rollout and highlighted the growing public trust in neighbourhood healthcare. “The inauguration of 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandir across Delhi reflects our strong commitment to strengthening primary healthcare,” he said, noting that more than 14 lakh citizens have already availed treatment at these centres.

The Madipur facility includes a dedicated maternity ward and a meditation and yoga centre, features that will be replicated across other centres in phases. Singh added that the objective is to ensure families “do not have to travel long distances to hospitals for basic medical care.”

Education Minister Ashish Sood also inaugurated a newly constructed Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Janakpuri, calling it “not merely a building, but a symbol of the Delhi Government’s commitment to delivering healthcare services to the last person in society.” He added, “The Government’s objective is to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services to every citizen near their homes,” while announcing that a mobile dispensary service will soon be launched in the area.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated a sub-centre in Pooth Kalan and said the government aims “to ensure quality healthcare services reach the last person in society,” adding that such facilities will help eliminate the need for residents to travel far for minor health concerns.

With the rapid expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Delhi government says it is building an integrated healthcare system, from preventive services to advanced treatment, designed to bring reliable, free medical care closer to every neighbourhood.