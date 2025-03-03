‘Public can share Budget ideas via WhatsApp’

New Delhi: In a bid to democratise the Budget-making process for the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year, the Delhi government has launched dedicated WhatsApp and email channels to gather public suggestions. At a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with six ministers, announced the new initiative and emphasized that “public welfare and development will be our top priority.”

“We have given directions to officials of all departments to take suggestions from every section of society and incorporate them in the budget. We are also launching an email id, [email protected], and WhatsApp number 99999 62025 to which people can send their suggestions,” Gupta stated. She added, “The people of Delhi gave the BJP an opportunity with a majority of seats. Under the leadership of Modi-ji, all the promises made to the people will be fulfilled.”

The government’s call for suggestions has resonated widely among citizens. “I want to see better infrastructure throughout the city,” said Sunil Sharma, a resident of West Delhi. “There are too many potholes and neglected roads that need immediate improvement. A robust budget should allocate funds to make our streets safer and smoother for daily commuters.”

Similarly, local resident Anita Verma stressed environmental concerns, noting, “Cleaning the Yamuna must be a priority. The river is a lifeline for our city, and its pollution is affecting the health of millions. I also urge the government to focus on cleaning at least three major landfills which are a constant source of pollution.”

For many, the budget should also address the needs of the most vulnerable sections of society. “There is a significant gap in support for juggi people and those living in unauthorised colonies,” commented Raj Kumar, an activist based in Northeast Delhi. “A dedicated budget allocation for affordable housing, healthcare, and basic amenities is long overdue. Our suggestions must ensure that development reaches every corner of the city.”

The ‘Viksit Dilli’ budget session will run from March 24 to 26, reviewing feedback before finalising proposals. Gupta said 5,000 women and sector representatives will submit suggestions.

This participatory approach aims to address infrastructure, road maintenance, environmental cleanup, and marginalised communities, shaping a budget that reflects Delhi’s diverse priorities.