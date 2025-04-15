‘PRT corridor in works from Yamuna Film City to Airport’

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has planned to run Public Rapid Transit (PRT) from the new Film City located in Sector-21 in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area to Noida International Airport, said officials on Sunday.

According to officials, initially, a 14.6 km track will be constructed, with the decision regarding its elevation or surface-level placement pending government approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Presently, Siemens Company has completed the feasibility report, said officials.

Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (YEIDA) confirmed that , there is a plan to run PRT on a separate route of 14.6 km from Film City to the airport, “A feasibility report has been prepared on its possibility. Its work will move forward after considerations by the government,” said Singh.

Officials said that while pod taxis were initially considered for the 14.6 km route to ensure direct connectivity from Film City to the airport, insufficient interest from companies meeting the required standards led to alternative considerations.

Subsequently, an agreement was reached to operate Namo Bharat Train and Metro alongside Light Rail Transit (LRT) on a 72.4 km elevated track from Ghaziabad to the airport. However, the Central Government rejected the proposal for concurrent LRT operations.

“PRT implementation is being reconsidered, with Siemens Company and London-based Ultra PRT Limited both having prepared feasibility reports.

“These will be evaluated and presented to the Public Private Partnership Build Evaluation Committee for final determination.

“The project encompasses three phases: initially connecting Film City to Jewar Airport, followed by extension to Vrindavan, and ultimately reaching New Agra,” a senior YEIDA officer said.

“Light train systems, manufactured by approximately 100 companies globally, operate at 80 kilometres per hour, offering advantages over pod taxis, which run at 40 kilometres per hour and are produced by fewer manufacturers. Yamuna Vikas Pradhikaran is additionally planning to establish India International Center and Habitat Center in Sector-9,” the officer added.

PRT systems, featuring two-three carriages, function as battery-operated urban light transport, suitable for internal city travel. London currently operates a PRT system accommodating 9 million passengers annually, whilst India awaits its first implementation.