‘Provide over 11K pending electricity connections in unauthorised colonies’

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to provide more than 11,000 pending electricity connections to the applicants in PM-UDAY unauthorised colonies, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday. The officials said it will be provided within a week to 10 days.



Saxena, who chaired a meeting attended by the MCD commissioner, divisional commissioner, secretary (power), principal commissioner (DDA) and CEOs of the two DISCOMs, took grave objection to the red tape being indulged into by the agencies in providing power connections to the residents/applicants of unauthorised colonies in the land pooling areas, they said.

He emphasised that there was no confusion left after the clarification issued by the DDA on October 16 and directed the two DISCOMs to provide connections within the next week or 10 days. He also instructed the government agencies to not create any further confusion or hurdle in this regard, the officials stated.

PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana) scheme is for recognition/conferment of ownership or transfer /mortgage to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies benefitting around 40 lakh residents of Delhi.

PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the Government of India in 2019 for the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. With agency inputs