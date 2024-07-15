NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP Spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to the Food & Civil Supplies Minister of Delhi, Imran Hussain drawing his attention to the alleged ‘abnormal’ rise in prices of vegetables. Kapoor urged the Delhi government to provide basic vegetables at subsidised rates.



He claimed that the prices for basic vegetables have gone beyond the purchasing power of the economically weaker sections and the lower middle class. He highlighted the increased prices in the letter, which stated, “Basic vegetables like potatoes are selling at Rs 40 to 50 per kg, onions at Rs 50 to 60 per kg and tomatoes at

Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg. Similarly, vegetables like ladyfingure, arbi, toori, tinda, begun, and gwaar ki phali sell above Rs 100 a kg, while peas are Rs 150 a kg.”

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson claimed the rising prices caused a crisis in the economically weaker sections and urged Imran Hussain to attend to the predicament.

He demanded the immediate revision of the prices to as they were, potatoes at Rs 20 a kg, onions at Rs 25 kg, and tomatoes at Rs 40. He demanded other vegetables also be provided at cheaper rates to common people.