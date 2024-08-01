Protests intensify in light of 3 deaths at Rau’s IAS centre

NEW DELHI: The devastating flooding incident at Rau’s IAS Study Circle has escalated into widespread protests throughout the city.



The tragedy, caused by a burst sewer pipe that led to flooding in the basement library, claimed the lives of three students and ignited a wave of outrage among students and UPSC aspirants, who are demanding greater transparency and accountability.

The protests, which began on Sunday, have revealed a rift between two main factions: the Student Union, comprising members from notable institutions like JNU and DU, and a larger group of local aspirants currently enrolled in various coaching centres. The local aspirants have accused the Student Union of politicizing the tragedy, leading to tensions between the groups.

Authorities have intervened by erecting barricades to separate the protesting groups, preventing the larger faction from attempting to shut down Rau’s IAS Study Circle. Several protesters were detained during attempts to breach these barriers, further escalating frustrations among demonstrators.

The protesters have articulated several demands, including the release of accurate information about the number of fatalities, holding Rau’s IAS accountable for the incident, and providing substantial compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased students.

They are also calling for a thorough investigation of all basement libraries and regulatory action against first-floor libraries that have raised their fees following the shutdown of basement locations. Furthermore, the protesters insist that political groups, especially the Student Union and other political entities, refrain from co-opting the protest for their agendas.

To unify the protestors, Vinay Kumar, owner of Insight IAS, and educator Apoorva Bhargiv from Freedom IAS addressed the crowd. Kumar urged the protesters to elect a leader from among themselves to effectively represent their interests, while Bhargiv emphasized the importance of maintaining mental health amidst the pressures of the examination system and staying focused on the core issues of the protest.

While talking to the Millennium Post, Sonal, a UPSC aspirant, demands a written response from the municipal commissioner. She also called for the student unions to step back and avoid turning the protest into a political spectacle.

Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Jaya Prada also appeared at the protest but was met with chants of “Politicians go away” from the crowd. The protestors decided to allow politicians to show solidarity without speaking, aiming to prevent the movement from becoming a political spectacle.

On Wednesday, the students formed a 15-member coordination committee to steer the agitation. They reported that the police were “forcefully” evicting them from the protest site. The students are demanding stricter regulation of the numerous coaching centres profiting from UPSC training, insisting that these centres be prohibited from using basements for libraries or classes.

The Delhi Police have communicated with the protesting students, assuring them that a case has been registered and arrests made.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harshvardhan stated, “Seven people have been arrested, including the coaching centre owner, coordinator, and the building owner. We are not leaving any stone unturned in our investigation, which is still ongoing.”

In ongoing protests, a delegation met with the municipal commissioner, who gave a verbal promise. Many protesters are dissatisfied and will continue their protest until a press release is issued on August 1.