Protest Erupts in Delhi Against Aam Aadmi Party's Failures

New Delhi: A massive protest broke out on Sunday in the R.K. Puram area of South Delhi, as over 700 residents from Ekta Vihar and Sonia Gandhi Camp, Sector 6 and 7, voiced their discontent with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The demonstrators accused the government of failing to deliver on promises of free electricity, water, and other essential services, which they claim have not been adequately provided for the last decade.



The protest was led by Munish Kumar Gaur, State Co-Convenor of the Senior and Distinguished Citizens' Cell of the BJP and an Advocate at the Supreme Court. Gaur, who is a former Joint Labour Commissioner of the Delhi Government and currently serves as a guardian of these localities, criticised the AAP for what he described as a pattern of false promises and alleged corruption.



Residents expressed their frustration with the poor state of public services, pointing out that many areas have not been cleaned for months and that there is a severe shortage of public toilets. Exorbitant electricity bills were also a major concern among the protesters, who accused the AAP government of neglecting their basic needs despite repeated assurances.



The demonstration was also attended by several other prominent figures, including Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC); Anand Singh, General Secretary of the New Delhi District; and activists from Satya Abhiyan, alongside local leaders such as Naveen Chand (Basti Vistarak), Vijay, and Dharm Singh Pradhan.



The protest took place from 10 AM to 1 PM and was marked by organised and vocal demands for accountability from the Delhi government. The residents did not hold back in expressing their anger, levelling serious allegations against the AAP, including accusations related to the liquor and education scams.

