Protest at JNU over facial recognition entry system

NEW DELHI: In a strong show of resistance, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have launched an indefinite sit-in at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Central Library, demanding the rollback of the new Facial Recognition Entry System and the resignation of Acting Librarian Manorama Tripathi.

Spearheaded by the JNUSU under the slogan “Sabki Library, Sabka Adhikar”, the agitation began on August 21. Students say the system is intrusive and exclusionary, particularly for marginalised and differently-abled students.

Their demands also include a 1,000-seat annexe library, better accessibility tools, tactile pathways, renovation of Dholpur House, and new equipment. They want 24x7 reading rooms, timely acquisition of books, essential databases, and action

against casteist slurs defacing desks.