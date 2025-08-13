Protest at JNU against alleged vote theft

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has announced a protest demonstration against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale vote theft linked to the implementation of the Standardisation of Electoral Roll (SIR) process in Bihar. The protest will take place on Wednesday, 13 August, at 1 PM, starting from JNU’s North Gate and moving towards the ECI headquarters.

According to JNUSU, the SIR process has led to the exclusion of lakhs of voters, particularly in flood-prone and underprivileged districts of Bihar, with reports suggesting that around 20 lakh first-time voters are missing from the draft electoral roll. Students and organisers claim that this mass exclusion is a deliberate attempt to influence electoral outcomes and have accused the ECI of acting in favour of the ruling party.

Key demands of the protest include stopping vote theft, revoking the SIR implementation in Bihar, and ensuring that the ECI functions impartially rather than as an alleged political agent. JNUSU leaders Nitish Kumar (president), Manisha (vice president), and Munteha (general secretary) have urged students and concerned citizens to join the demonstration to safeguard democratic rights.