Protect rights of homebuyers: GNIDA warns builders

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued a warning to builders and constituted a committee on behalf of the Builder and Apartment



Owners Association to protect the rights of homebuyers, said an official. A meeting was held between representatives of the authority, CREDAI and home buyers.

Discussions were made to find solutions to the issues like completion of the incomplete projects, formation of AOA in the society, transfer of IFMS fund of the society, getting the registry fire system in the name of the bar repaired.

As per officials, there are around 200 group housing residential societies developing in Greater Noida. In several societies, there are disputes between the residents and the representatives of the builder or apartment owner association (AOA).

To resolve these disputes quickly, CEO NG Ravi Kumar constituted a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of the ACEO Soumya Srivastava.

ACEO Soumya Srivastava said that the problem of lift came to light in SDS Infratech’s project NRI Residency Society located in Sector Omega 2, and instructions have been given to solve it soon.

“The Apartment Owners Association has also been asked to complete the process of handing over the committee by February. Flat buyers in Nandi Infratech’s Amatra Homes in Sector 10 raised the issue of registry. The builder was instructed to get the occupancy certificate soon and get it registered,” said Shrivastava.

The committee directed the builder to conduct elections by February and constitute AOA. On behalf of the builder, the committee was told that the process of obtaining the occupancy certificate is going on. Registration of flats will also start soon.