Prostitution racket busted in Mahipalpur

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an illegal prostitution racket operating out of Anand Hotel in South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur with the arrest of an individual and rescued three women including a foreign national.

An anonymous source tipped the South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station about the racket.

The accused has been identified as Surendra (38), son of Rohitash, a resident of Hukma ki dhani, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

According to the police reports, on Saturday, the Special Staff team of the Delhi Police from the Vasant Kunj Police Station, acting on the orders of senior police officers, was tasked with cracking down on illegal prostitution activities in the South West District.

The police had received intelligence about such criminal operations in the Mahipalpur area, prompting the formation of a dedicated team to handle the case.

The raid was led by Inspector Narender Singh, in charge of the Special Staff. His team included Sub-Inspectors Ashok Kumar Meena and Vikram Lamba, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajeshwar, and several head constables and constables from the South West District.

They devised a plan to deploy undercover officers as decoy customers to catch the perpetrators in the act. The operation culminated in the arrest of the broker, Surendra.

Surendra was apprehended at the scene, where the team recovered Rs 2,500 that had been given to the hotel management as part of the prostitution deal.

The rescued women were immediately taken into police protection. An FIR was registered under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. The arrested individual, Surendra and his involvement in illegal prostitution activities is under further investigation. The police are also exploring the possibility of additional arrests linked to the racket.