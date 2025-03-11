Prostitution racket busted at spa, manager and customers nabbed

NEW DELHI: A prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa and massage center was busted by the Delhi Police in Sainik Enclave, Karkardooma, Anand Vihar, leading to the recovery of 8 girls and 6 boys, arresting a manager and five customers.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the prostitution racket.

The accused has been identified as Piyush (24) resident of Sonia Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the raid led to the apprehension of 14 individuals, including the spa manager, five male customers, and eight women.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team led by Inspector Munish Kumar, along with several officers, was deployed to verify the allegations.

A decoy customer was sent inside, where he was initially offered a massage service for Rs 2,000.

As discussions progressed, the spa manager, identified as Piyush, allegedly introduced several women and offered them sexual services in exchange for an additional Rs 2,000.

Upon receiving a pre-decided signal from the decoy customer, the police team stormed the premises.

During the search, officers recovered multiple used and unused condom packets, along with Rs 4,000 paid by the decoy customer.

The detained individuals and the recovered items were subsequently handed over to Anand Vihar Police Station for further legal action.

A case under Sections 3, 4, and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, has been registered, and investigations are underway.

The spa’s operating license was issued in the name of an individual named Imran, who was not present during the raid.

Authorities plan to approach the Hon’ble Court to seal the premises and notify the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to initiate the license cancellation process.

The arrested manager, Piyush, is currently under investigation. The eight women apprehended were associated with Amatram Spa.

Officials are continuing their inquiries to uncover the full extent of the illegal activities and identify any additional individuals involved.