Proposal to modify & relax DDA’s housing regulations approved

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved a proposal to modify and relax the housing regulations of 1968 by the Delhi Development Authority which were issued under section 57 of DDA Act, 1957 this week.



As per officials, the motive to modify and relax the regulations was to enable the general public to buy DDA flats without much restrictions/hassles. Modifications and relaxations that have been approved include: Any person having less than 67 sq. mtrs. Flat or Plot in Delhi now eligible to apply for allotment of newly constructed flat offered by DDA for the first time. Waiting list of a main Housing Scheme shall be 100% of the total flats offered under the respective Housing Scheme. Till now numbers of waitlisted applicants were restricted upto 25%. No restriction in terms of having flat/land in Delhi shall be applied on applicants as and when such unsold flats located in developing areas are offered under the subsequent Housing Scheme. Apart from individual/s certain Government entities like Central Govt State Govt Local Bodies, Autonomous Bodies of Central/State Govt. shall be eligible for allotment of flats. Apart from disposal of flats through the launch of regular Housing Scheme, unsold flats in developing areas may be offered through online mode on a first come, first serve basis.

The above modifications/relaxations on the one hand will enable those individuals to buy DDA flats who were not eligible due to having land/flat in Delhi either his/her own name or in the name of his/her family members.