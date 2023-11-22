Proposal to declare Jun 1 as Municipal Corporation Day to be tabled in House

New Delhi: A proposal to celebrate June 1 as the Municipal Corporation Day will be tabled in the next House meeting, an MCD official said on Tuesday.

It is proposed that the day on which the first meeting of the General Committee of Municipality was held -- June 1, 1863 -- may be declared and celebrated as Municipal Day, the official said.

‘Usually, all the big and historical organisations celebrate their day of inception to inculcate a feeling of belongingness in their employees. However, there is no such day earmarked in MCD,’ a statement by the civic body said.

‘MCD has a history spanning 160 years and is one of the oldest organisation in the country, which deserves due recognition and

one of the ways to do so is to earmark the foundation day,’ it added.

The Delhi Municipality came into being in February 1863 and the committee was set up to frame bylaws to run the city in April 1863.

The first meeting of the General Committee was held with the commissioner in the chair on June 1, 1863.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act was enacted in 1957 and came into force on April 7, 1958, it said.