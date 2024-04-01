Proposal for Dr Ambedkar Chairs and Study Centers

NEW DELHI: The Forum of Academics for Social Justice, a collective of educators, has presented a proposal to introduce Dr Ambedkar Chairs and establish Ambedkar Studies Centers in both central and state universities nationwide. This initiative aims to commemorate the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.



The Forum’s proposal has garnered widespread support, with appeals directed to university Visitors, the Ministry of Education, and the UGC Chairman to facilitate the establishment of Dr

Ambedkar Chairs and Study Centers in academic institutions across the nation. In alignment with the National Education Policy, the Forum advocates for the integration of Dr Ambedkar’s teachings into university and college curricula, emphasising the importance of educating today’s youth about his contributions to society.

Hansraj Suman, Chairman of the Forum, underscored the urgency of spreading awareness about Dr Ambedkar’s legacy, particularly among the younger generation. He highlighted the need to establish Ambedkar Chairs and Study Centers in all central, state, and recognized universities, where research and educational programs focused on Dr Ambedkar’s multidimensional persona can flourish.

Suman underscored that Dr Ambedkar’s influence transcends boundaries, resonating not only with specific communities but with humanity at large. He underscored Dr Ambedkar’s tireless advocacy for the rights of the marginalized and oppressed, urging for widespread recognition of his pivotal role in shaping India’s socio-political landscape.

Furthermore, Suman called for a comprehensive understanding of Dr Ambedkar’s ideologies, advocating for the inclusion of his teachings in the educational framework of the country.