Property Tax Amnesty extended till March 31

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh has appealed to property owners and occupiers to avail themselves of the extended Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025–26, Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), which will now remain open till March 31, 2026.

Describing it as a “golden opportunity”, the Mayor said the scheme allows eligible taxpayers to settle outstanding property tax dues without incurring penalties or interest. He emphasised that the scheme will not be extended beyond the revised deadline. The late fee has been retained at 5 per cent, the same rate applicable during the previous extended period in February.

According to official figures, 1,87,425 taxpayers have benefited from the initiative so far, contributing ₹1089.97 crore up to March 1, 2026.

Of this, ₹211.44 crore was collected from 1,34,666 residential properties, while ₹878.52 crore came from 52,759 non-residential properties.

Under the scheme, taxpayers can avail a complete waiver of property tax, interest and penalties for dues prior to the financial year 2020–21, provided they pay the principal tax amount for the current financial year 2025–26 and the preceding five years (2020–21 to 2024–25) without interest or penalty.

Over 1.02 lakh first-time taxpayers contributed Rs 395.96 crore; collections rose 49.37 per cent with 21 per cent growth.