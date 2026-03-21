Property rates in Yamuna e-way region to rise 3.58% from April 1

Greater Noida: In a significant development for the NCR real estate market, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved a 3.58 per cent increase in property prices across its jurisdiction. The decision was taken at the authority’s 89th board meeting, with revised rates set to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The hike comes just ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, scheduled for March 28. Officials believe the commencement of flight operations will significantly boost demand for land and real estate in the Yamuna Expressway region, which has already been witnessing heightened investor interest.

The revised rates will apply across all categories, including residential plots, commercial spaces and industrial land. For prospective buyers, this translates into higher acquisition costs, particularly for those planning fresh investments. However, developers and market experts view the increase as a sign of strong future appreciation, driven by infrastructure growth.

During the meeting, chaired by Chairman Alok Kumar, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary for MSME, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, YEIDA also cleared several proposals aimed at strengthening the region’s infrastructure.

“A traffic park-cum-training centre will be developed with support from the Honda India Foundation under its CSR initiative.

“The authority will provide land free of cost, while ownership will remain with YEIDA. Additionally, partial modifications in the bid documents for the Heritage City project have been approved to facilitate further progress,” said RK Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA.

With key projects such as the airport and improved expressway connectivity, the Yamuna Authority area is rapidly emerging as a major investment hub in NCR. Officials said the price revision reflects rising land demand, growing investor confidence and expectations of economic growth following the airport’s launch.

Experts believe property prices may continue to rise as commercial activity increases and more infrastructure projects take shape in the coming months.