Property dispute spurs suicide attempt in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: A woman’s attempt to commit suicide in South Delhi’s Freedom Fighter Colony on Tuesday was prompted by a property dispute, leading to crucial intervention by the police.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Mehrauli Police Station. According to the Police, they rushed to the scene and found the woman being transported to the hospital by PCR staff. Swift medical attention stabilised her condition.

The victim is now under medical supervision, deemed out of danger by attending physicians, an officer stated.

Preliminary investigations suggest a tangled family dispute over property as the underlying cause of the incident.

The woman, identified as the second wife of Lieutenant Jagveer Singh, has become embroiled in a contentious battle over inheritance with the children of Singh’s previous marriage. The heightened tensions surrounding property rights seem to have escalated, leading to this tragic event.

Authorities are actively investigating the family dynamics and the chain of events that led to the woman’s drastic decision.