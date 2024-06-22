Property dealer shot dead over financial dispute in Delhi

A 23-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly over a financial dispute in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Mirza Associates at around 7 pm on Friday when an argument broke out between Zaid and Mohammad Firoz over a monetary issue, they said.

Residents informed the police that they heard a gunshot from inside Firoz's office, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the argument between the two escalated and Firoz shot Zaid dead.

When the police team entered the shop, they found Zaid lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury in his chest. He was then taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Firoz has been arrested and the murder weapon recovered, the police said, adding that Zaid was the owner of A-Z properties.