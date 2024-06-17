Property dealer shot dead in North E Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old property dealer with a history of criminal involvement was murdered in North East Delhi’s Ram Kishan Doctor Pulia on Saturday. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the New Usmanpur Police Station.



The deceased was identified as Vicky (34) son of Nawab Singh resident of Gali No.2, 1st Pushta, New Usmanpur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM when Vicky, who was riding his scooter alone, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Police recovered three empty shells of 7.65 mm bore and a lead piece from the scene.

The victim Vicky sustained a fatal bullet injury to the back of his head. He was Known for his criminal activities, he had several FIRs registered against him, including cases of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal assault. Vicky was a notorious figure in the area, recognized as a “Bad Character” by the local police station.

After the shooting, Vicky’s family rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where a disturbance erupted as relatives, upset with the doctors’ inability to save him, broke a glass door. The aggrieved family then brought Vicky’s body to Zero Pushta on a stretcher, causing a temporary blockage of traffic as a crowd of 50-60 onlookers gathered.

The police were notified, and the body was subsequently moved to GTB Mortuary for a post-mortem examination after discussions with the family around 1:00 am on June 16. The gathered crowd dispersed thereafter.

Investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage from the vicinity being reviewed. Forensic experts and a crime team have inspected the site.