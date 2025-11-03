Property dealer shot dead in Greater Noida; accused apprehended within 2 days: Police

Greater Noida: Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of murdering a Greater Noida-based property dealer in broad daylight on Friday.

Police said the crime was motivated by personal animosity after the deceased fixed his daughter’s marriage with another man, which angered the accused, who was in love with her. According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Deepak Goswami, a resident of Surajpur, is a third-year B.Pharma student and also worked part-time with a private pharmaceutical company. He was apprehended near the Dhoom-Manikpur bypass. Police recovered a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the murder of Mahipal Singh, a resident of Bambawad village under the Badalpur Police Station area.

“Investigations revealed that Deepak met Mahipal’s daughter through Instagram and developed a one-sided romantic attachment. Nearly a year ago, Deepak had proposed marriage to Mahipal, but his proposal was refused. Later, when Mahipal fixed his daughter’s wedding for December 10, Deepak became enraged,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthy, DCP, Central Noida.

Driven by revenge, Deepak began monitoring Mahipal’s movements for over a month. Pretending to work in medicine marketing, he frequented the Tilpata, Vaidpura, Kherpur, Bambawad, and Dadri areas, observing Mahipal’s daily routine. On Friday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., when Mahipal was returning home after booking caterers and tents for his daughter’s wedding, Deepak intercepted him on the Bambawad–Kalda road near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. After a heated argument, he shot Mahipal twice in the chest, killing him instantly.

“To mislead police, the accused took Mahipal’s phone and documents before fleeing. Five teams tracked him through surveillance and arrested him,” the DCP said.