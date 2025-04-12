Property dealer shot dead in broad daylight: Police

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, a property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight while driving his SUV near SBI Colony on Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Rajkumar Dalal, a resident of Paschim Vihar.

The incident occurred around 7:15 am, when unidentified assailants opened fire on Rajkumar’s moving Toyota Fortuner, reportedly discharging 8 to 10 rounds. He was on his way to the gym from home, following what police believe to be a predictable

daily routine.

A PCR call alerted Paschim Vihar Police Station, and officers rushed to the spot. Critically injured, Rajkumar was taken to a nearby hospital by his family but was declared brought dead.

Initial investigations suggest the attack was premeditated. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts and a crime team arrived shortly after to collect evidence. Nearly a dozen empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene. His bullet-riddled vehicle has been seized for further forensic examination.

Police suspect the attackers were monitoring Rajkumar’s movements in advance. His family told investigators he had no known enemies and led a quiet life focused on work and fitness.

A murder case has been registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Senior officers are overseeing the probe, with multiple teams deployed to gather intelligence.

CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the attackers’ movements. While the motive remains unclear, police are exploring all angles, including personal enmity and professional disputes.

Authorities have urged residents to stay calm and assured swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.