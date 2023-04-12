Property dealer kidnapped, killed

New Delhi: A 41-year-old man has been arrested hours after the kidnapping and murder of a 71-year-old senior citizen for a ransom of Rs 1 crore in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar area, and the district police have solved the case and arrested the accused.



The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh (41), a resident of Krishna Nagar. The accused and his wife were operating a rented boutique shop in the same locality.

According to the police, on April 10, a PCR call was received at 2:45 pm at Jagatpuri police station about the kidnapping of Kuldeep Singh (71), a resident of South Anarkali, Jagatpuri, for ransom.

“A police team rushed to his house where Victim’s daughter Meenu Saluja told that her father went missing at 10 am. She received a ransom call of

Rs 1 crore from her father’s mobile number at around 1 pm. During the initial investigation, it was learned that Kuldeep Singh who runs a property dealer shop in the Anarkali region of Jagatpuri is missing from his shop, an official said.

Rohit Meena, DCP, Shahdara said that immediately the trail of CCTV cameras was scanned, and after scanning more than 70 cameras through the route of about 4 Km it was found that the victim parked his scooty in front of Stitch Hoods Designer Shop in C-block Krishna Nagar, Delhi. He entered in boutique shop at around 10:19 am.