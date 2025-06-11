Property dealer in cop net for murder of 62-yr-old man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 36-year-old property dealer for the brutal murder of a 62-year-old man.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Alipur Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Jagarnath Shah alias Lala (36), a resident of Swaroop Vihar, Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case came to light on June 2, when a PCR call regarding a partially burnt male body was received at Alipur Police Station.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the charred remains of an unidentified man, along with an empty cartridge.

A case was registered under an FIR invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The victim was later identified as Santosh Kumar alias Masterji (62), a resident of Nathupura, Delhi.

Given the brutal and blind nature of the crime, a special investigative team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Shailendra Sharma, SHO Alipur, and supervised by ACP Samaypur Badli and DCP Hareshwar V. Swami.

The team conducted an extensive investigation, analyzing over 100 CCTV footage clips and tracking multiple call detail records.

Through sustained efforts and intelligence gathering, the suspect was identified as Jagarnath Shah alias Lala, a property dealer and associate of the deceased.

During interrogation, Shah confessed to the murder, citing a property dispute as the motive. He revealed that on June 1, he lured the victim into his SUV under the pretext of a drive.

Around 8 pm, the duo reached a secluded stretch near Mukhmelpur-Hiranki Pushta Road, where Shah shot Kumar in the head and set the body on fire using inflammable material to destroy evidence.

He later discarded the weapon and the bottle, both of which have been recovered.

The accused, a Class 12 graduate, resides in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. His arrest and the swift recovery of key materials have marked a major success for the Outer North District Police.