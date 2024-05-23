Property conflict in Delhi’s Shahdara leads to death of one, four injured

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were seriously injured after a fight broke out between two brothers allegedly over a property dispute in Shahdara here, police said on Wednesday.



The police identified the victims as Suhan, Faizan (19), Nisha (42), Imran (45), and Shamshad (28), all residents of Rashid Market, near Shahi Masjid in Jagatpuri area, they said.

On Tuesday, the police received a PCR call reporting a fight between two brothers. As the team rushed to the spot, they found that the injured were already taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, police said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the fight broke out over a shop owned by Saied Ahmed.

“Saied Ahmed has six sons, four of whom are - Istekaar, Julfikaar, Imran and Shamshad. They all live in the same house. Julfikaar runs a welding shop on the property. Imran wanted to sell the shop with the approval of his brothers, but Julfikaar objected,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

The property dispute erupted after a long-standing enmity between Julfikaar and Imran, among other family members, the DCP said. A heated argument broke out between Julfikaar and Imran which turned violent, he added.

Julfikaar and his son Mursheed stabbed his brother, Imran, his wife Nisha and his sons Faizan and Suhan and brother Shamshad, Chaudhary said.

However, Suhan died on the spot while the rest were rushed to a hospital, he said.

A case was registered against Mursheed, Julfikaar and his wife Shabana, who were arrested. Further investigation is underway, he added.