Promote use of Metro among students: DoE

New Delhi: In a new initiative to encourage sustainable commuting practices, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive to Delhi government schools, urging them to integrate the use of Delhi Metro into their educational activities. The move aims to foster awareness among students and staff about the environmental benefits of public transportation.



According to a circular released on Thursday, the DoE has outlined a series of recommended activities for schools to promote the Delhi Metro. Principals have been advised to organise guided tours of nearby metro stations and short metro rides for students. These activities are intended to help students experience first-hand the efficiency and convenience of the metro system while learning about its environmental impact.

The circular emphasises the importance of collaborating with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide educational experiences that highlight the advantages of using public transport. Schools are encouraged to schedule 30-minute presentations or interactive sessions during morning assemblies or at other suitable times. The sessions are designed to inform students about how metro travel can reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions, thereby contributing to a cleaner environment.

While the directive encourages schools to take these steps, it also stresses the need to ensure that these activities do not disrupt regular classroom instruction. Furthermore, the privacy of students and staff must be preserved. To this end, the circular explicitly bans the use of cameras, mobile phones, computers, or any other devices that could potentially lead to the exploitation or harassment of students during metro-related activities. Moreover, the circular prohibits schools from posting or uploading any photos or videos of the metro tours on social media platforms without obtaining prior written permission from the DoE. This measure is intended to protect students’ privacy and ensure that all activities comply with privacy regulations.

An official from the DoE explained the rationale behind the directive, stating, “Our goal is to make students and staff aware of the environmental benefits of public transportation while ensuring that their privacy and educational experience are safeguarded. By introducing students to the Delhi Metro through these engaging activities, we hope to encourage a more sustainable commuting culture in our city.”

This initiative reflects a broader push by the Delhi government to promote eco-friendly transportation options and reduce the city’s carbon footprint. As schools begin to implement these activities, it remains to be seen how effectively they will influence the commuting habits of Delhi’s students and their families.