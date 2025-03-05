Promodome leads BJP’s ‘25 Delhi campaign

NEW DELHI: Promodome Communications, a full-service advertising and strategic communications agency, has marked another milestone in its decade-long association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by managing the party’s advertising campaign for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The agency played a key role in amplifying BJP’s message through a meticulously planned and strategically executed campaign aimed at maximising voter engagement and outreach.

A targeted approach ensured the party’s vision was effectively communicated to the electorate, with a high-impact advertising plan tailored to the election.

Promodome secured extensive media visibility by negotiating optimal advertising rates and placements, ensuring the campaign reached a broad audience while maintaining budget efficiency. The execution spanned multiple platforms, delivering a seamless and synchronised rollout that reinforced BJP’s presence throughout the campaign.

Led by J.C. Sarkar, Promodome’s media team worked round the clock in coordination with BJP officials to manage the campaign’s evolving needs.

The agency also provided on-demand creative support, producing dynamic and impactful content that resonated with voters.

Reflecting on the campaign’s success, Promodome’s founder and president, Sandiip Kapur, said the agency was proud to contribute to BJP’s electoral efforts.

He credited the team’s strategic planning and commitment for delivering an effective campaign.

With this latest achievement, Promodome strengthens its position in political advertising, reinforcing its track record of high-impact election campaigns across the country.