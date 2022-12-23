Promises made by CM will be fulfilled: Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Mayor candidate for MCD, Dr. Shelly Oberoi, became a first time councillor after defeating former Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta, from ward number 86 in the East Patel Nagar constituency.



Born in Delhi, Shelly has a PhD from IGNOU's School of Management Studies and has been an assistant professor in several reputed universities.

Inspired by the ideology of Aam Aadmi Party, she joined the party as an activist in 2013 and became the Delhi

State vice president of Aam Aadmi Party's women's wing 2 years ago.

Post her victory in the civic election, Shelly has been prompt in addressing the issues in her ward, especially that of cleanliness. She has also made frequent visits to different garbage hotspots and has ensured the removal of garbage from such spaces. She has also interacted with truck drivers carrying the garbage and is all ears when being addressed with opinions and suggestions.

From her twitter profile Shelly has been regularly posting pictures from her ward depicting the removal of many garbage hotspots. Shelly has also made visits to MCD school in her ward and has interacted with many stakeholders in order to improve the condition of the schools under MCD. As per residents from her ward, Shelly has ensured proper interactions with the people in her area and one can anytime walk up to her office with any civic issue that needs to be addressed.

Describing the priorities as the Mayor of MCD, Dr. Shelly Oberoi said, "The party had given 10 guarantees during the elections, they will be fulfilled. Delhi will be cleaned and transformed. The promises made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the public will be fulfilled. The BJP had not done any work and had turned Delhi into garbage, we will fix all of it now."