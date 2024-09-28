‘Project Inclusion’ trains 3,60,000 teachers pan India

New Delhi: Aurobindo Society (SAS) and SBI Foundation have successfully completed a three-year initiative, “Project Inclusion,” which trained 3,60,000 teachers across India.



The project is now extending its efforts to all 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalayas to support neurodiverse students.

The program, in line with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, focuses on creating an inclusive learning environment.

It aims to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) for quality education by empowering educators with the

necessary skills and resources to teach students with diverse learning needs.

During an event on September 26 and 27, senior policy makers and education leaders, including representatives from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), discussed teacher development and the role of technology in advancing inclusive education.

Key stakeholders, including Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, Member Secretary, NCTE, emphasized the importance of inclusive classrooms and technology’s role in scaling the initiative to remote areas.

Simmi Mahajan, Chief Program Officer of Project Inclusion, and Radhika Purohit from the SBI Foundation,

echoed the importance of reaching every child with quality education.

Despite progress, challenges such as lack of awareness, teacher training, and insufficient technological infrastructure remain barriers to creating an inclusive education ecosystem in India.

The SAS, a nonprofit organization, operates across 36 states, impacting 7 million education stakeholders. Project Inclusion, part of SAS’s Rupantar initiative, continues to advance inclusive education by training teachers nationwide to support neurodiverse students.