Proclaimed offender wanted in theft case nabbed after 9 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted in a theft case registered at Janakpuri Police Station.

The arrest marks the end of a nine-year pursuit, as the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court in the year 2014.

The police received the information about the criminal through an unknown source by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Satish alias Satte (38), resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, they acted on credible information received on Tuesday, the team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police, conducted a strategic raid near Tecnia College, Rohini, Delhi.

With the combined efforts of the Delhi Police’s Anti Auto-Theft Squad, they successfully apprehended the accused.

The accused was previously implicated in 24 criminal cases, making him a significant threat to public safety.

The accused was also an absent bad character of Mangolpuri Police Station, was arrested under Section 41.1 (C) CrPC at Timarpur Police Station, and promptly produced before the concerned court.