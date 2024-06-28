Proclaimed offender supplying drugs across states nabbed: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested a rewarded drug supplier who was declared as a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case registered at the Pandav Nagar Police Station.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the drug supplier.

The accused was identified as Chitrasen Parida (39), a resident of Ganjam, Odisha.

According to the Police, the Crime Branch, led by ACP of Crime Branch, is known for its rigorous surveillance on active criminals and organised crime.

Their vigilant approach includes deploying secret informers to track and curb criminal activities. During their ongoing search for rewarded criminals, they received a tip about Chitrasen Parida.

It was revealed that Parida was residing in Ganjam, Odisha, frequently changing his location to evade capture.

Verification from the local police station and the court confirmed that Parida was wanted in case under sections 20/25/29 of the NDPS Act and 174A IPC, Pandav Nagar Police Station.

He was declared an absconder by the Hon’ble Court of ASJ-02, Special Judge (NDPS), KKD Courts on February 25, 2022.

Based on this information, a team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch led by Inspector Sandeep Yadav, , was formed under the supervision of ACP Ajay Kumar.

The team initiated surveillance to track Parida’s movements. Following relentless pursuit and actionable intelligence, the team successfully arrested Parida in Odisha.

His apprehension was made possible through diligent field and technical work by HC Sandeep Kumar.

During interrogation, Parida admitted to evading arrest since February 2022 when he was declared a proclaimed offender. For three years, he supplied contraband to drug peddlers across India, frequently changing locations in Odisha to avoid capture.

Coming from a humble background but aspiring to a luxurious lifestyle, he turned to drug trafficking. Despite prior arrests by the STF in Bhubaneswar and Gujarat Police, he continued his illicit activities until recently apprehended by the Crime Branch.