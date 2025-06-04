Proclaimed offender nabbed in Rs 48.5 lakh car fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a wanted accused in a cheating and forgery case registered at Kanjhawala Police Station. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Suraj Vashisht (32) son of Ashok Vashisht resident of Ramesh Nagar, Delhi. According to the police, the accused, Vashisht, had been absconding for over ten months and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on February 25. The arrest marks the culmination of months-long efforts by the Crime Branch, following the local police’s failure to trace the accused. Suraj Vashisht, a graduate of MD University, Rohtak, had been operating as a commission-based car salesperson in the Delhi-NCR region, collaborating with various auto dealerships.

The case dates back to April 2023, when Amit, a prospective car buyer, met Suraj at his home in Village Karala, Delhi. Suraj promised to arrange a Toyota Fortuner from Uttar Pradesh for 42 lakh rupees, including registration and road tax services for an additional Rs 6.5 lakh. While Amit received the car, the promised documents, including the Registration Certificate, never arrived. After several follow-ups, Suraj provided a forged RC. The fraud surfaced when Amit tried insuring the vehicle and found the transport receipt was fake. A case was filed on August 1, 2024. After months on the run, Suraj was traced near Hari Nagar through surveillance and a tip-off. He was arrested and confessed to the forgery. Further investigation is ongoing.