Proclaimed offender nabbed for tampering with diesel vehicle identification numbers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender in a cheating and forgery case.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Jasvir Dahiya (42) resident of Narela, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused Dahiya and his associates had allegedly tampered with engine and chassis numbers on deregistered diesel vehicles, later selling them in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines that prohibit operating diesel vehicles in Delhi after 10 years.

Arrested initially in 2017, Dahiya secured bail but failed to attend court proceedings, leading to him being declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in July 2023.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljeet, who discovered that Dahiya was residing on the outskirts of Narela.

A specialised Crime Branch team, led by Inspector Robin Tyagi and supervised by ACP Arvind Kumar, used both manual and technical surveillance to track Dahiya’s movements. The team then set a trap at JK Farm in Narela, successfully capturing him.

Dahiya, originally from Sonipat, Haryana, worked in a vegetable supply section at a Reliance godown in Sonipat. He now faces trial under an FIR, with charges including forgery and criminal conspiracy (sections 468, 471, 482, 120B of IPC).