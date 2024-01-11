Proclaimed offender nabbed for murder after 2 years on the run

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully arrested a proclaimed offender who had been on the run for the past two years in connection with a murder case registered at Delhi Cantt Police Station. The police received the information about the criminal through unknown sources at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The arrested accused was identified as Ankit Verma alias Alok Verma (26) resident of Bhend Village, Jalaun District, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the arrest came after a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on information leading to his capture.

