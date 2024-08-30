Proclaimed offender in rape case arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender in a rape case registered at the Shalimar Bagh Police Station.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused was identified as Jumrat (39) resident of J.J. Colony, Shakurpur, Pitampura, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended by a specialized team after evading arrest for nearly two years. A reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced for his capture.

The arrest followed a coordinated operation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Devender gathered crucial information about Jumrat’s whereabouts, activating informers and utilizing technical surveillance.

The accused Jumrat had been hiding in the Kirari area of the capital. A team led by Inspector Lichhman and supervised by ACP Rohitash Kumar was formed to carry out the arrest.

A raid was conducted based on the intelligence received, and Jumrat was apprehended at the location provided by the informant. Upon his capture, he was confirmed as the accused in a rape case, which includes charges under Sections 376, 370, 506 IPC, and 6 of the POCSO Act.

He had been evading arrest since the crime’s registration and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Rohini Court in February 2023.