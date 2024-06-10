Proclaimed offender in drug supply racket caught after 12 years

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender involved in an interstate drugs supply racket.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the supplier.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar Chaudhary (52) resident of Bihar.

According to the Police, the interstate drug supplier was arrested by a team from the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch after evading authorities for 12 years.

He had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2012 in a case under the NDPS Act by the Special Court of NDPS in Delhi.

He was earlier involved in a case registered at Police Station GRP, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, under sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

On March 23, 2012, a raid led to the arrest of Shankar Sahani, from whom 84 kg 800 gm of ganja was recovered.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by Chaudhary, who had eluded capture since then.

A dedicated team from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar, pursued Chaudhary based on technical and manual surveillance. Through their efforts, the team located Chaudhary in the outskirts of Hajipur, Bihar.

The accused Chaudhary, known for frequently changing his appearance, address, and mobile numbers, was finally apprehended on NH 22 Hajipur, Bihar.

The operation, involving local informers and staff from PS Hajipur Sadar, took over three days to complete.

During interrogation, Chaudhary revealed he had been supplying ganja in Delhi.