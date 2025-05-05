Proclaimed offender held in Pune

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for his involvement in the brutal murder and robbery of a gold merchant in Karol Bagh.

The accused has been identified as Farukh (27) resident of Tikota, Vijaypur, Karnataka.

According to the police, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender in the case and had a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head for information leading to his capture.

A team from the National Detection and Response (NDR) unit, Sector-8 R.K. Puram, made the arrest after months of intense surveillance and investigative work.

Farukh had been evading arrest since July 26, 2023, when he and four accomplices allegedly stabbed gold merchant Pratap Jadhav to death in a robbery attempt at his shop in Karol Bagh.

Despite the presence of 40 lakh rupees in cash and gold at the crime scene, it was evident that Jadhav’s resistance had led to a fatal confrontation.

Delhi Police had registered a case under an FIR at Karol Bagh Police Station under Sections 302, 396, and 412 of the Indian Penal Code.

While four of the accused, Sudeep, Mahboob, Arun, and Ganesh, were apprehended earlier, Farukh managed to flee, prompting the announcement of the reward and an intensive manhunt.

A dedicated Crime Branch team led by Inspector Vivek Malik and supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal traced Farukh’s movements

to Pune, Maharashtra.

With assistance from technical surveillance and local intelligence, officers, including SIs Samrat, Anil, and HC Sudhir, pinpointed his hideout. Following coordinated raids, Farukh was

successfully arrested.

During interrogation, Farukh confessed to his role in the crime and provided further details about the planning and execution of the robbery.

He revealed that after the murder, he relocated to Pune, where he worked as a loader with a transporter

to conceal his identity.

Farukh, a school dropout who once worked as a carpenter, is now in police custody and will be presented in court under appropriate charges.

His arrest marks a crucial development in the case that shocked the city’s trading community and highlighted the dangers faced by those dealing in high-value commodities.

Further investigation is ongoing as the Crime Branch seeks to uncover any additional links or motives connected to the high-profile case.