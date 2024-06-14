Proclaimed offender held in 24-year-old murder case: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case registered at the Uttam Nagar Police Station in 2000.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Pappu Yadav (52), son of Banke Yadav, a resident of Nalanda, Bihar.

According to the Police, on February 4, 2000, an FIR was registered under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC at Uttam Nagar Police Station, Delhi.

The case was initiated following a complaint by Chando Yadav, who reported his brother, Ram Swaroop alias Modi Yadav, missing.

Ram Swaroop was last seen working at Pappu Yadav’s polythene factory in Matiala, Delhi. While other workers returned home to Bihar, Ram Swaroop did not.

Pappu Yadav initially claimed that Ram Swaroop had left for another job, but his decomposed body was later found in plastic bags at Yadav’s factory.

During the investigation, two accomplices, Mantu Yadav and Vijay Yadav, were arrested, but Pappu Yadav and another accused, Sakinder Yadav, absconded. On May 26, 2000, Pappu Yadav was declared a proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari Court, Delhi.

A breakthrough came on June 3, 2024, when Head Constable Dinesh of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch received information about Yadav’s whereabouts.

This led to the formation of a raiding party headed by Insp Sanjay Kaushik, under the supervision of ACP Vivek Tyagi. The team apprehended Yadav near his village in Nalanda, Bihar.

The accused Pappu Yadav, who holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Magadh University, Bihar, was born and raised in Devkali village.

In 2000, he established a polythene factory in Matiala village, Delhi, employing his brother and associates, including the victim, Ram Swaroop.

An altercation between Yadav and Ram Swaroop led to the latter’s murder. Along with his brother Montu Yadav and associates Vijay and Shakki, Yadav strangled Ram Swaroop and concealed his body under raw plastics in the factory.

Interrogation revealed that following the murder, Yadav fled Delhi, living in Surat, Kolkata, and finally Patna, where he worked in various labor-intensive jobs to remain undetected.