Proclaimed offender held for rape, says Crime Branch

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have arrested a proclaimed offender for his involvement in a rape case and attempted murder case. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch.

The accused was identified as Kamal Singh alias Pahadi (26), resident of Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi. As per police, the accused was declared a “proclaimed offender” in a rape case registered in 2023 and had been absconding since then. The first incident occurred on June 23, 2023, when a minor girl was abducted and raped by multiple individuals, including Singh. Singh, wanted for evading arrest and declared a proclaimed offender, was involved in an attempted murder in Ghevra, Delhi.

Singh was arrested near Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi.