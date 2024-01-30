Proclaimed offender captured in Kurukshetra after 18 years

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police have apprehended a long-sought proclaimed offender in connection with a case dating back to 2004, officials said on Monday.



The offender has been identified as Swaran Singh (59), a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, who was declared a Proclaimed Offender under sections 419/420/468/471 IPC and 12 PP Act, on February 25, 2004, by the IGI Airport Police.

Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport said that the case revolves around an incident that occurred on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, 2004, when a passenger Harbans Singh, along with a minor passenger 'A', was intercepted at the IGI Airport, New Delhi.

During document scrutiny, discrepancies were found in the minor passenger's photographs on the Passport and Green Card, and the fingerprints did not match. Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Passport Act.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the minor passenger was being taken to the USA by Harbans Singh, facilitated by the accused agent, Swaran Singh.

Harbans Singh was arrested then, but Swaran Singh managed to evade capture, leading to his declaration as a Proclaimed Offender by the court in 2004.

The recent breakthrough comes after 18 years by the IGI Airport Police. A dedicated team, led by Inspector Yashpal Singh, SHO IGI Airport, comprising Sub-Inspector Kamal, Head Constable Bunty Yadav, and Head Constable Vikas Dangi, conducted raids at various locations in Haryana and other areas.

Despite the accused continuously changing his locations, the team's persistence paid off as Swaran Singh was finally arrested from Kurukshetra, Haryana, Rangnani said.

Usha Rangnani stated that the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime during interrogation.

Swaran Singh, who has studied up to class 4 and works as a farmer, admitted to committing the crime for financial gain.