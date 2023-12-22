Proclaimed offender absconding since 2014 among two nabbed

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in several attempted murder cases.



The police received the information about the criminals through an unknown source at the Crime Branch Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sahil Arora alias Pankaj Arora (32) resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, and Prince alias Sonu Barfi (32) resident of Tagore Garden Extn, Delhi.

According to the police, the operation, led by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police proved successful in recovering two pistols and six live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The arrests were made under section 25 Arms Act, PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

The duo had been involved in more than seven cases across various police stations, with the arrest resolving two criminal cases.

The accused, Sahil Arora, had been declared a proclaimed offender in four cases since 2014, continuously evading arrest by frequently changing hideouts.

The breakthrough came through a combination of manual and technical surveillance, along with crucial information from informers.

The accused were apprehended based on secret information received, indicating their intent to commit heinous crimes in the Dwarka area.

The arrests were made at the specified location, leading to the recovery of weapons and subsequent registration of a case at the Crime Branch

Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in several cases dating back to 2014, including attempts to murder, extortion, and violence.

Notable incidents included firing upon innocent individuals, beatings, and creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in the community.