Proclaimed offender absconding in ‘22 murder case nabbed: Cops

NEW DELHI: A proclaimed offender who was absconding in a murder case lodged against him in 2022 was arrested in Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Anil (29), was apprehended from Sheetla Colony in Gurugram. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in May 2023 by a Rohini court in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Sheetla Colony on Tuesday and nabbed the accused. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the murder of Nazir on September 23, 2022, they said.

He, along with his associates Ranjit, Dinesh and Ramu, allegedly assaulted the victim after consuming liquor, leading to his death, the police said.

“The accused and his associates later disposed of the body near Nale Wala Road in Alipur using a tempo. Police had earlier arrested Ranjit and Ramu, while Anil and another accused, Dinesh, had been absconding since the incident,” the officer said.

Anil, a native of Alipur, had shifted to Gurugram to evade arrest and was living there with his family. Further investigation is underway.