Problem of contaminated water will be resolved soon: DJB V-C

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Friday visited the Sehvikas Society in East Delhi to look into the water supply and sewerage-related problems.



The local residents apprised the Vice Chairman of receiving contaminated water for days.

Bharti instructed DJB officials to replace the old water pipelines. The residents have also been demanding relief in penalties on water bills, an increase in water supply, and the need for additional tubewell connections. The Vice Chairman assured the residents that he would look into their demands.

The Vice Chairman further said that meetings have also been held with DDA and PWD departments on the matter which will be resolved at the earliest.

He explained that the flats belong to the DDA and the water pipelines are several years old and pass through PWD drains on both sides of the road. He assured the residents that the problem of contaminated water will be resolved for good within a month after issuing instructions to DJB officials to replace the old water pipelines.

Bharti explained that the DJB is working to separate sewers and drains and urged the people to save rainwater.

He said that the DJB’s water is better than RO systems, but due to leakage and broken pipelines, clean water gets contaminated. The DJB is running a campaign under the policy of zero tolerance against the supply of contaminated water. Bharti said that by drinking tap water, 30-40 per cent wastage of water from RO can also be stopped and water can be saved. The DJB has banned private plumbers from working on DJB’s pipelines. The rules have been changed to protect water from any kind of contamination or tampering and now only DJB employees can work on the pipelines. Bharti said that rainwater will be stored by making pits in all residential societies and groundwater will be recharged by making pits through borewells.