‘Probe into engagement of guest teachers found no irregularities’

New Delhi: Slamming L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for making false allegations against the Delhi government, State Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said that in September 2022, the L-G had made false accusations about embezzlement of funds with the payment of non-existent guest teachers by the government which have turned out to be false. The claims made by Saxena regarding alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds on non-existent guest teachers in Delhi government schools have fallen flat, as the inquiry report submitted to him finds all the documents in proper order, Anand said.

All the guest teachers are required to mark biometric attendance, their attendance is recorded online and salaries are paid online through the NIC portal. The Education Minister said that all the guest teachers follow the proper protocols and attend school every day. He said that 109 have been asked to submit their remaining documents as soon as possible as some had submitted provisional documents, OBC certificates of other states and DoE has given them time to do the same.

The Minister while addressing the issue of ‘ghost teachers’ said that such claims have no value as per the latest report of the DoE which states that there are no irregularities.

Documents of nearly 16,600 guest teachers in the schools were scrutinised and all the documents were found to be in order. “After this report, I would like to request L-G to stop harassing the Delhi govt and disrupting the education of poor children by making false allegations. These teachers are in a noble profession, who are ensuring education to lakhs of children studying and he should not address them as ‘ghost teachers’,” the Minister added.