Probe into Dilli Haat fire launched

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the fire that broke out at Dilli Haat in which at least 30 shops were gutted, officials said.

It appears that a short circuit caused the fire at the popular market on Wednesday night, they said, adding police are examining CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Police are also verifying the response time of the fire teams that rushed to the spot amid allegations that fire tenders reached the haat over an hour after the blaze started.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons and launched an investigation into the matter,” a senior police officer said. Preliminary probe suggests no foul play behind the incident, he said.

“Multiple teams have been formed. We are also waiting for the report from the Delhi Fire Services. If anyone is found negligent, we will take strict action,” the officer said.

Police have cordoned off the area and are not allowing anyone to go inside the market.

Many shopkeepers were seen waiting outside the market. Meanwhile, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra assured the affected shopkeepers of compensation and said the government will reallocate shops to them.

Mishra’s assurance came after concerns were raised over lapses in fire safety measures at the haat and the alleged delayed response by the Delhi Fire Services.

He said that the Dilli Haat will remain closed on Thursday as the Delhi Police has launched a probe into the incident. Thirteen fire tenders had to be deployed to control the fire.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that after they received the call, they immediately dispatched several fire tenders to the spot.

“Our priority was to douse the flames immediately. Most of the stalls there sell items like wooden arts, sarees, and shawls which could catch fire very soon. Our main focus was to control the blaze from spreading further,” said a DFS source.

He said that the only challenge was traffic, but their vehicles reached the spot on time.

“We had deployed extra fire engines as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Kuldeep Kumar, who had a ‘chikankari kurta’ shop at the Dilli Haat, said that he was saving for his sister’s wedding next year, but he lost everything due to the fire incident.

“I am sure that the Delhi government will announce compensation for us to cope up with the situation,” Kumar said.

The Dilli Haat has been a vibrant platform for artisans and craftsmen from across the country. Designed as a modern version of a traditional rural haat or village market, it is the earning points for over 200 shopkeepers who sell handmade crafts and ethnic cuisine.