Probe agencies have no evidence against Sisodia, only fabricated stories: Chadha

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Friday claimed that the central probe agencies only have “malicious and fabricated stories” against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, and have been asking him the same questions.



He also said that ED officers have questioned Sisodia for only 15 hours during his 7-day remand.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha claimed the CBI and the ED don’t have any evidence against Sisodia and he is behind bars as a result of BJP’s “politics of revenge”.

“The BJP is scared of AAP and has started politics of revenge. CBI and ED don’t have any evidence against Manish Sisodia. They only have concocted stories against him. When court said that CBI took Sisodia in remand, interrogated him and did not find anything against him, they got ED to frame more false cases against him,” Chadha alleged.

“The central agencies don’t have any evidence against Manish Sisodia. They only have malicious and fabricated stories against him. The CBI and the ED asked same questions to Sisodia during his interrogation and purpose of doing this was to keep Sisodia behind the bars,” he alleged.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a press conference accused PM Narendra Modi and the BJP of political malice. In light of the extension to Manish Sisodia’s ED remand by five days, Sanjay Singh said that BJP is defaming the Delhi government, derailing its education model, and punishing its people for electing AAP. He deemed the case against Sisodia baseless and called the remand sought by the ED today “a desperate and futile exercise to comply with the orders of its political masters.”

Stating that Sisodia was being treated worse than a terrorist, the MP highlighted his achievements, like transforming government schools and providing quality education, and warned that the nation would not forget the injustice done to him.

He added that the whole country is watching the BJP’s crimes, dictatorship, hooliganism, and misuse of investigative agencies. “Even terrorists are not treated the way Manish Sisodia is being treated,” he added.