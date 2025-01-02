Proactive traffic measures lead to zero fatalities in Delhi on NY’s Eve

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police made elaborate traffic arrangements across the city on New Year’s Eve to ensure smooth traffic regulation and safety. The robust measures resulted in zero fatal accidents for the first time in years, a stark improvement from the four fatalities reported in 2024.

Special arrangements were made in high-traffic areas like Connaught Place, India Gate, Saket, Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas Village, and Vasant Vihar, among others. Traffic staff were strategically deployed throughout the city to monitor and curb violations.

A citywide special drive on December 31, 2024 saw 4,583 motorists being prosecuted for traffic violation in all possible forms such as 558 drunken driving cases, 35 dangerous driving, and 648 helmetless riders. On the spot, 63 vehicles were also impounded. The Traffic Police used 88 teams armed with breath analyzers and installed pickets along with local police and PCR units to check on reckless and dangerous driving, especially stunt riding on two-wheelers.

The crackdown on drunken driving showed a significant increase in enforcement compared to previous years, with 558 motorists prosecuted, up from 416 in 2023 and 318 in 2022.

The Traffic Police’s efforts were further bolstered by social media advisories, which were widely appreciated by the public.

The advisories informed citizens about traffic arrangements and guidelines, ensuring greater cooperation and smoother traffic flow.

A senior traffic police official said, “The success of this year’s New Year’s Eve traffic management is a result of meticulous planning and public cooperation. Zero fatalities on such a high-traffic night is a remarkable achievement.”

The proactive measures of Delhi Traffic Police are reflective of their commitment to road safety, and the years ahead will be no exception.