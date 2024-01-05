Proactive: Camp held to enhance efficiency of pension disbursement

New Delhi: In a proactive move to enhance the efficiency of pension disbursement, the District Social Welfare Office (West) organised a two-day Mega Camp on Thursday.



The camp, held at the TCPC Building behind the Gurudwara in Santpura, Tilak Nagar, aimed to address challenges faced by elderly and differently-abled pension beneficiaries.

During the camp, Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand, along with MLA

Jarnail Singh, visited the venue to evaluate facilities and understand the concerns of the beneficiaries. The focus was on resolving issues such as

inactive bank accounts, dormant accounts, and the absence of linked Aadhaar bank accounts.

The camp served as a platform to communicate essential information, emphasising the importance of Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts for pension disbursement. Anand directed authorities to issue a circular to banks, streamlining the integration of NPCI and KYC processes during a single visit by beneficiaries, ensuring a seamless pension disbursement process.

Over 200 beneficiaries attended the camp, with 137 individuals successfully submitting required documents to resume pending pensions. The initiative fostered collaboration between various banks, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Social Welfare Department, addressing existing issues and facilitating a smoother process for future pension disbursements.

Acknowledging the success of the camp, Anand expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is dedicated to ensuring the smooth implementation of government schemes, leaving no beneficiary behind in accessing the benefits provided by the Delhi Government. The Mega Camp reflects the commitment to streamline processes and deliver the benefits efficiently.”

The Minister also directed the department to “initiate the construction of a waiting hall to enhance the comfort of beneficiaries during their visits to the district office.” Furthermore, door-to-door verification for all beneficiaries and the collection of updated contact numbers were emphasized to enhance communication and ensure accurate beneficiary information.

Anand praised the efficient coordination of the camp and commended the department, banks, and employees involved for their exceptional contributions. This Mega Camp initiative is expected to be replicated in other districts, ensuring that all beneficiaries experience a smoother and more streamlined pension

disbursement process.